Titus O'Neil shares heartfelt message to six-time world champion

WWE Global Brand Ambassador Titus O'Neil has sent a heartfelt message to Batista (real-life Dave Bautista) on completing 20 years in the wrestling business.

Beginning in 2002, Batista's expansive WWE career has enabled him to be an inspiration to many upcoming talents in the industry. After multiple title reigns, The Animal announced his in-ring retirement in 2019 after his match against former Evolution stablemate and mentor Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Titus O'Neil took to Twitter to share a personal message of gratitude, congratulating the former tag team champion on his accomplishments.

"My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!! Congrats on 20 years!!"

Titus O'Neil

The 53-year-old superstar rose to popularity as part of the iconic heel stable, Evolution, in the early 2000s. Batista is not the only one from the faction to celebrate this accomplishment, as Randy Orton recently celebrated his two-decade tenure with the company.

Apart from Titus O'Neil, John Cena also shared a congratulatory message to Batista

Batista has had many notable feuds during his tenure in the company, including WWE legends like Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio.

The Animal's former stablemate turned arch-nemesis, Triple H shared his warm wishes with the former world champion. John Cena joined in on the congratulatory wagon, praising Batista's legacy in the company and looking back on their time in OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling).

"20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers."

Over the past few years, the six-time world champion has focused on his acting career. He has starred in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead, and Dune, to name a few. Last month, Batista announced the launch of his tattoo studio in Tampa, Florida, along with his personal tattoo artist, John Kural.

