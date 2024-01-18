Titus O'Neil sends a message to Batista

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently took to social media and sent out a message to the six-time World Champion Batista.

The Animal made his last in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 35 against the Hall of Famer Triple H in No Hold Barred match. However, the wrestler-turned-actor lost to The Game due to Ric Flair's interference and announced his retirement from pro wrestling the very next day in 2019.

Even though the former World Champion is retired from in-ring competition, he has found success in Hollywood, delivering massive hits such as Dune, Army of the Dead, Spectre, and others.

Dave Bautista and O'Neil share a close bond outside of the squared circle, as expressed by the Global Ambassador of WWE during an interview. The Animal turned 55 today, on January 18, 2024.

On the special day, the former WWE Tag Team Champion sent a heartwarming birthday wish to The Animal. Titus O'Neil poured out his heart by sharing that the six-time World Champion has always been a constant support and appreciated their decades of friendship.

"Happy Birthday @DaveBautista❤️ I Love and appreciate the decades of friendship and the Consistent and Constant Support that we and our families share❤️Keep being Great my brother 🙌🏿 #DreamChaser ✊🏿," he wrote.

Check out O'Neil's tweet below:

Batista made the former WWE Superstar hate his job for one reason

The former WWE star Maven recently claimed that he did not love his job because of the wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor. When Maven worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2005, he wrestled Dave Bautista on several occasions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Hardcore Champion recalled one particular Batista Bomb from The Animal that made him hate his job.

"That's right, LeBron James in his first year in the league was ringside. Dave [Batista] and I actually worked close to him, and then that was the end of the fun night for me in that match. The Batista Bomb that night, and I'm assuming Dave was amped up and Dave was excited, but when he delivered me to the mat, it was definitely one of those moves I felt," he said.

The 55-year-old legend recently dropped an insane body transformation picture, and the WWE Universe is begging for his return ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

