Titus O'Neil and other WWE stars react to tragic Buffalo shooting

WWE Global Brand Ambassador Titus O'Neil recently shared a tweet about the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York, that cost the lives of ten people and injured three others.

The incident transpired on Saturday, wherein a young shooter opened fire on people present at a supermarket. The Buffalo community is devastated by the shocking incident.

Titus O'Neil took to Twitter to share a post about Aaron Salter, Jr., a retired officer from the Buffalo Police Department working security at the market. The brave officer was tragically killed when he risked his life to stop the shooter.

Additionally, WWE legend Mick Foley also tweeted his condolences on the tragedy:

RAW star Damian Priest also took to Twitter to share a sympathetic image, saying he's with Buffalo in these troubled times:

What happened at the Buffalo Tops Supermarket?

On Saturday, a tragic mass shooting disrupted Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

An armed 18-year-old entered the supermarket and opened fire on everyone inside, killing ten people and injuring three others. The shooter live-streamed the incident on Twitch. The Buffalo community is shocked and mourns together on the devastating incident.

While investigations are underway, the BBC reported it as a potentially racially motivated act. The Tops supermarket is the only grocery store with easy access to families living nearby.

The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and despair. Following the tragedy, members of the Buffalo community held a vigil for the victims.

Sportskeeda sends heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

