TJ Wilson calls two WWE Superstars the "MVPs" of the pandemic era

TJ Wilson is a former WWE Superstar who made his mark in the wrestling world under the name "Tyson Kidd". He is currently a backstage producer with a lot of input in the women's division of WWE. Wilson recently revealed the two top WWE Superstars he believes have been the most important wrestlers in the pandemic era.

The two WWE Superstars were none other than The Golden Role Models, Sasha Banks and Bayley. The two had a tremendous 2020 and are still being featured heavily on TV week to week.

Speaking with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling, Wilson discussed WWE's Women's Division and touched upon the contributions that the aforementioned pair have made to the industry. He said:

"“I mean, I don’t know who it’d be. I don’t know if I’m biased, but I do work with [Sasha and Bayley] a lot. I don’t know – if they weren’t the MVP’s of this pandemic wrestling, then I honestly don’t know who are, who is.”

Sasha and Bayley have undoubtedly done some of their best work over the past year despite the challenges faced by the pandemic. Their run as the Golden Role Models is considered by many to be the best thing about 2020. Praise has also been given to their match at Hell in a Cell.

Banks is currently the WWE SmackDown Women's champion and is set to defend the championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

TJ Wilson also praised the WWE Women's Division as a whole

TJ Wilson has been a loud voice backstage for women's wrestling. Various talents have credited him for his work in the division. He has helped a number of wrestlers since he retired from in-ring competition in 2017.

In the same interview with Love Wrestling, Wilson went praised the WWE Women's Division by and large:

"The truth is, if you watch, a lot of our talent has stepped up especially a lot of the women. I was really proud of the battle royal on RAW . . . I was really proud of that match . . . I think all of the talent were great. It's cool to see them"

Wilson also highlighted a few other names from the WWE Women's Division, including his wife Natalya:

“Natty, obviously, her works speaks for itself. She’s the longest – you know, I don’t know that there’s been a woman that’s wrestled in WWE as long as her without a break. Actually, I take it back. I know there hasn’t. And then secondly she has the most matches in WWE for a woman and the most wins. So her career speaks for itself. But, you got someone like Bianca who has a ton of potential and you know, the sky’s the limit and I think Billie Kay is gonna surprise a lot of people as well."