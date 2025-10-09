TKO must remove Triple H and Shawn Michaels as leaders for one major reason, says ex-WWE writer

Triple H and Shawn Michaels became leaders in WWE as the creative heads of their respective brands. Meanwhile, the product's quality has dipped, and Vince Russo believes that the two need to be replaced as they are better agents than leaders.

Ad

Triple H and Shawn Michaels gradually became the creative leaders of WWE's main roster and its developmental brand following Vince McMahon's departure from the company. The former DX members became the driving force behind the current product and their quality over the past few years.

Meanwhile, the product's creative quality has dipped as the shows are no longer selling out the entire arena, similar to how it was leading up to WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, Vince Russo believes TKO needs to replace The Game and The Heartbreak Kid as leaders in the promotion, as they are more suited to be agents rather than bookers.

Ad

Trending

"They're incompetent, bro. This is incompetent. These are not the people who should be in charge. Triple H and freaking Shawn Michaels should be agents at best. They should not be in charge," Russo said.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Triple H and Shawn Michaels recently crossed paths on WWE NXT

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been real-life best friends, and the two eventually remained with the Stamford-based promotion, transitioning to backstage figures in WWE. After 2022, both rose to prominence and became the respective creative heads of their brands on the weekly product.

Last month, The Game appeared on the developmental brand for the Homecoming edition and shared the ring with The Heartbreak Kid. However, the two had a heated moment when Hunter teased returning to NXT and taking Michaels' spot.

Ad

Without backing down, Shawn Michaels dared him to try. The moment was purely created for drama as William Regal joined the fray to announce a 'WarGames' match between the two. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the weekly products in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More