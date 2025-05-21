TNA Champion Joe Hendry fires major shots at top WWE star

Joe Hendry fired some major shots at another WWE star. These two men will face each other at a big event soon.

Joe Hendry has been feuding with Trick Williams over the past few weeks ever since the former said that the latter has undergone a major character change recently. Lately, things between the two men have gotten heated. Hence, Ava announced that Hendry will defend his TNA World Championship against Trick Williams at NXT Battleground 2025. This will be the first time that the TNA World Title will be defended at an NXT Premium Live Event.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Hendry performed a musical piece where he mocked Trick Williams' rap performance from earlier in the night. He then fired some major shots at Williams, saying that he couldn't hold the NXT Title for more than a couple of weeks and called him the champion of reducing people to tears. He also called him Carmelo Hayes' sidekick and b**ch.

Trick Williams interrupted the concert to confront his Battleground opponent. He punched the TNA World Champion before kicking him in the face. He then went for the Trick shot, but Joe Hendry hit him with the guitar and followed it with a chokeslam.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when these two stars clash at NXT Battleground 2025.

