TNA invades NXT: Utter chaos to end WWE show

TNA invaded NXT tonight. Both brands engaged in an all-out brawl to close out the show tonight.WWE and TNA recently formed a partnership, which has opened the door for cross-promotional opportunities to take place. As a result, several TNA Wrestlers such as Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, Moose, and many more have competed on the black and silver brand. Many WWE stars have also made appearances on TNA programming. Trick Williams also became the first WWE star under contract to win the TNA World Championship. However, this wasn't enough for him as he had his eyes set on Oba Femi's NXT Title. Last week, Trick interrupted the Grayson Waller Effect, which prompted the host to announce a title vs. title match for tonight. However, this announcement made a lot of the TNA wrestlers unhappy.Throughout tonight, several key TNA names were seen wandering backstage. Stars like Moose, Matt Cardona, Xia Brookside, Steve Maclin, Billie Kay, and many more were even in the crowd for the main event. Mike Santana also joined the commentary team. During the match, Trick went to confront Santana, which resulted in both men throwing hands. As a result, several TNA stars entered the ring, which prompted the NXT roster to run out, and a massive brawl broke out. Ricky Saints and Oba Femi came face-to-face as the brawl was happening in the background to close out the show.Matt Hardy sends a message after TNA invades NXTTNA's invasion of the black and silver brand was a few weeks in the making after the talent had been frustrated about the fact that a WWE star, Trick Williams, was in possession of their top title. Hence, they showed that they would not be disrespected tonight.Following the invasion, Matt Hardy took to social media to say that TNA Wrestling meant business tonight.&quot;Told you @ThisIsTNA meant business tonight. No more BS. #WWENXT #TNAiMPACT.&quot;Check out his tweet here:MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRANDLINKTold you @ThisIsTNA meant business tonight. No more BS. #WWENXT #TNAiMPACTIt will be interesting to see where this cross-promotional feud will lead.