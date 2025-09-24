  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • TNA invades NXT: Utter chaos to end WWE show

TNA invades NXT: Utter chaos to end WWE show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 24, 2025 02:38 GMT
TNA and NXT brawl
Several TNA wrestlers showed up to NXT tonight (source: WWE's X account)

TNA invaded NXT tonight. Both brands engaged in an all-out brawl to close out the show tonight.

Ad

WWE and TNA recently formed a partnership, which has opened the door for cross-promotional opportunities to take place. As a result, several TNA Wrestlers such as Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, Moose, and many more have competed on the black and silver brand. Many WWE stars have also made appearances on TNA programming. Trick Williams also became the first WWE star under contract to win the TNA World Championship. However, this wasn't enough for him as he had his eyes set on Oba Femi's NXT Title. Last week, Trick interrupted the Grayson Waller Effect, which prompted the host to announce a title vs. title match for tonight. However, this announcement made a lot of the TNA wrestlers unhappy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout tonight, several key TNA names were seen wandering backstage. Stars like Moose, Matt Cardona, Xia Brookside, Steve Maclin, Billie Kay, and many more were even in the crowd for the main event. Mike Santana also joined the commentary team. During the match, Trick went to confront Santana, which resulted in both men throwing hands. As a result, several TNA stars entered the ring, which prompted the NXT roster to run out, and a massive brawl broke out. Ricky Saints and Oba Femi came face-to-face as the brawl was happening in the background to close out the show.

Ad
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Matt Hardy sends a message after TNA invades NXT

TNA's invasion of the black and silver brand was a few weeks in the making after the talent had been frustrated about the fact that a WWE star, Trick Williams, was in possession of their top title. Hence, they showed that they would not be disrespected tonight.

Following the invasion, Matt Hardy took to social media to say that TNA Wrestling meant business tonight.

Ad
"Told you @ThisIsTNA meant business tonight. No more BS. #WWENXT #TNAiMPACT."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see where this cross-promotional feud will lead.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications