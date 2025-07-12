TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich makes a surprise appearance at WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025 to save two superstars

Masha Slamovich made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT The Great American Bash to save Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe during the main event of the premium live event.

Grace and Monroe were in action in a tag team match against Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. However, they constantly found themselves outnumbered courtesy of Fatal Influence's third member, Jazmyn Nyx.

The TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich countered Nyx's interference, as she brawled with the Fatal Influence member, eventually allowing Grace and Monroe to secure the win.

Monroe pinned the reigning NXT Women's Champion Jayne, securing a huge victory in her WWE in-ring debut.

Check out Slamovich's appearance at NXT The Great American Bash 2025:

Masha Slamovich won the TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 by dethroning Grace. She has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions against top stars, including Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, and former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, whom she defeated at the Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view.

At the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view, Slamovich will face the winner of Grace vs. Jayne from the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. The winner at Slammiversary will walk away with both the TNA Knockouts World Title and the NXT Women's Championship. Macha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace could cross paths once again in TNA.

