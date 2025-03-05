TNA legend shows up as Jordynne Grace competes in first singles WWE match in 6 months on NXT

A TNA legend showed up tonight on NXT. She was in attendance for Jordynne Grace's first singles match in six months.

Masha Slamovich signed with TNA Wrestling in 2019 and made an immediate impact. She was in pursuit of the Knockouts World Championship but wasn't successful. However, she has shown a lot of growth in recent years. This was evident when she finally defeated Jordynne Grace in a stellar match at Bound for Glory 2024 to win the Knockouts World Championship.

Masha Slamovich is gearing up to defend her title against Cora Jade at TNA Sacrifice. Hence, when Cora was set to face Jordynne tonight on NXT, Masha thought she would show up and scout out the competition.

This was a big night for Grace since it was her first televised singles match on NXT in six months, and she had her former rival in attendance. Her last singles match on NXT took place on the September 10 episode of the black and silver brand against Sol Ruca.

It will be interesting to see if Cora Jade will pull off a surprising win over Masha Slamovich later this week.

