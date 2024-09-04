TNA stars become number one contenders for major WWE championship after interruption

A couple of TNA stars just became number one contenders for a top WWE championship. They won their match after a controversial finish.

WWE's partnership with TNA has seen several of the latter's stars appear on NXT. We have seen stars like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry appear on NXT in recent months. A couple of weeks ago, The Rascalz showed up on the brand and reunited with Wes Lee.

MSK even teamed up and challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championship but came up short. Following this match, Lee betrayed his stablemates. This resulted in Zachary Wentz challenging Wes Lee to a match at NXT No Mercy. During their match, Wentz came out on top over his former stablemate.

Following the match, The Rascalz mentioned their goal was to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Tonight on WWE NXT, they faced off against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger and Gallus in a number on contender's match.

During the match, Hank and Tank were in control when Joe Coffey distracted the referee. However, Je'Von Evans attacked him. While the referee was distracted with them, The Good Brothers attacked Hank and Tank. This allowed The Rascalz to pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see if The Rascalz will be able to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

