TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace reveals why she wouldn't mind retiring after an upcoming WWE event

TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace is set to compete in a title match at the upcoming WWE NXT Battleground event. She stated that she wouldn't mind retiring after the show because she's had a great year.

The TNA Knockouts World Champion made her shocking WWE debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year as a participant in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Several months later, she made an unexpected appearance on NXT this Tuesday. She will face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, which will be her first time challenging for a WWE title.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Jordynne Grace stated that she didn't tell her friends or co-workers about her NXT appearance. She added that she's had such a good year that she would be okay with retiring after NXT Battleground.

"I love how excited everyone is and I love that everyone was so surprised because, like you said, it's very rare that anything can stay a secret in this day and age. None of my friends and other wrestlers knew either. So it was just as much a surprise to the wrestlers as it was to the fans. So it feels really cool. This is This has been an awesome year and if I had to retire after Battlegrounds, I could probably say that would be okay, because this has just been so cool," she said.

Jordynne Grace on when she found out she would be returning to WWE programming

On NXT this week, the TNA Knockouts World Champion was involved in a backstage segment where she challenged Stevie Turner to a match next week. This will be her NXT in-ring debut.

Jordynne Grace told Mike Johnson that she only found out a few weeks ago that she would be returning to WWE programming.

"I think I probably found out about three weeks ago that it was officially happening. Initially, the only date I had was actually for Battleground, but I guess they decided they wanted to reintroduce me to the NXT, WWE audience. So they gave me those two other dates, which was, this week and the next week. Yeah, just a few weeks ago, it finally all the details got ironed out and, obviously there's a bunch of meetings I have to do and all this other stuff. So finally found out that it was actually happening just recently."

Jordynne Grace is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the world today. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out when she takes on Roxanne Perez.

