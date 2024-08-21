  • home icon
TNA wrestler set to compete in a major WWE title match at upcoming event

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 21, 2024 05:16 GMT
TNA and WWE formed a working relationship (Images via TNA and WWE
TNA Wrestling and WWE recently formed a working relationship. [Image credits: tnawrestling.com & wwe.com]

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the number one contender for Ethan Page's NXT Championship was determined in a Triple Threat Match. Joe Hendry defeated Wes Lee and Pete Dunne to emerge victorious.

During the match, the TNA wrestler slammed The Kardiac Kid on the mat and nailed The Bruiserweight with a delayed suplex. Wes Lee did a combo and kicked Hendry on the back of the head. Pete hit Joe with a dropkick and the two stars exchanged strikes. Lee rocked Joe Hendry with a heel kick and hit Dunne with a superkick.

Joe Hendry took out Pete Dunne with a clothesline and followed it up with a fallaway slam. Wes Lee took down both of his opponents with a springboard inverted clothesline. Dunne hit the former NXT North American Champion with the X-Plex but the latter spiked him with a tornado DDT.

Wes Lee hit Pete Dunne with a frog splash and got a two-count. Joe Hendry hit The Bruiserweight with a Chokeslam and went for the cover but Ethan Page pulled the referee out of the ring. All Ego stopped another referee from entering the ring and making the count, but Trick Williams interfered and helped Joe Hendry get the win. The 36-year-old star will face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy 2024.

Edited by Israel Lutete
