TNA Wrestling Champion makes shocking appearance; confronts top WWE champion

A TNA Champion showed up during a WWE show. She confronted another champ, but from WWE.

Jacy Jayne shocked the world a few weeks ago when she won the NXT Women's Championship against Stephanie Vaquer. Since winning the title, many women have made it clear that they want a chance to win the title. Jacy has had to deal with numerous challengers in recent weeks, including those from Lainey Reid and Jordynne Grace. Jayne defended her title against Grace at WWE Evolution. During this match, Blake Monroe hit Grace with the NXT Women's Title, thereby helping Jayne retain. Now, she will face TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in a title vs. title match at Slammiversary.

Tonight, on NXT, Jacy Jayne kicked off the show with her Fatal Influence stablemates. She was quickly interrupted by Masha Slamovich, who said that she would become the first TNA wrestler to win the NXT Women's Championship. However, Jacy claimed that she will be the one to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship and become a double champion. They were interrupted by Zaria and Sol Ruca.

Ruca said she was putting her money on Masha to win at Slammiversary. Jazmyn attempted to drive a wedge between Zaria and Sol Ruca, which led to a brawl. In the end, the baby faces stood tall in the ring.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of TNA Slammiversary with both titles.

