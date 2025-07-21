  • home icon
TNA Wrestling makes blockbuster WWE announcement; confirms legend's return

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 21, 2025 08:12 GMT
The Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H (Images via Instagram and WWE.com)
Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer (Images via Star's Instagram and WWE.com)

TNA Wrestling had a very successful Slammiversary weekend in New York. The show was their most attended event in North America and featured several great moments. However, the event didn't go as planned for the promotion, as now both their top titles are being held by NXT stars. It was announced that the DOA Santino Marella will address this on the upcoming NXT episode.

At Slammiversary, Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich to become the first woman ever to hold both the NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts Championship at the same time. In the main event of the show, Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat Match.

After the show went off air, it was announced that Santino Marella would be making an appearance in the upcoming episode of NXT in Houston. He will address the current situation of NXT stars holding the top prizes of the Nashville-based company.

"EXCLUSIVE: With the TNA World Title and Knockouts World Title in the hands of @WWENXT Superstars following #TNASlammiversary, @milanmiracle reveals he will be on #WWENXT THIS TUESDAY from Houston!"

Fans are really invested in this partnership between the two promotions, which many feel is a shining example of Triple H's way of doing business. It will be interesting to see what Santino has to say on NXT this upcoming Tuesday.

AJ Styles makes blockbuster return to TNA Wrestling after 11 years

A few days back, the TNA Wrestling President had teased an AJ Styles return for Slammiversary, tweeting that the event is going to be 'Phenomenal.' After another teaser dropped, the promotion confirmed the appearance of The Phenomenal One for the event.

After Leon Slater defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship, Styles' old music hit. AJ walked out to an arena full of people singing Get Ready to Fly for his entrance. He came out to congratulate Leon and also gave the pioneers of the X-Division their flowers. He raised Leon's hand to end the segment.

Fans were happy to finally see AJ Styles back in a TNA Wrestling ring after so long.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Harish Raj S
