TNA Wrestling makes blockbuster WWE announcement; confirms legend's return

TNA Wrestling had a very successful Slammiversary weekend in New York. The show was their most attended event in North America and featured several great moments. However, the event didn't go as planned for the promotion, as now both their top titles are being held by NXT stars. It was announced that the DOA Santino Marella will address this on the upcoming NXT episode.At Slammiversary, Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich to become the first woman ever to hold both the NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts Championship at the same time. In the main event of the show, Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat Match.After the show went off air, it was announced that Santino Marella would be making an appearance in the upcoming episode of NXT in Houston. He will address the current situation of NXT stars holding the top prizes of the Nashville-based company.&quot;EXCLUSIVE: With the TNA World Title and Knockouts World Title in the hands of @WWENXT Superstars following #TNASlammiversary, @milanmiracle reveals he will be on #WWENXT THIS TUESDAY from Houston!&quot;Fans are really invested in this partnership between the two promotions, which many feel is a shining example of Triple H's way of doing business. It will be interesting to see what Santino has to say on NXT this upcoming Tuesday.AJ Styles makes blockbuster return to TNA Wrestling after 11 yearsA few days back, the TNA Wrestling President had teased an AJ Styles return for Slammiversary, tweeting that the event is going to be 'Phenomenal.' After another teaser dropped, the promotion confirmed the appearance of The Phenomenal One for the event.After Leon Slater defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship, Styles' old music hit. AJ walked out to an arena full of people singing Get Ready to Fly for his entrance. He came out to congratulate Leon and also gave the pioneers of the X-Division their flowers. He raised Leon's hand to end the segment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were happy to finally see AJ Styles back in a TNA Wrestling ring after so long.