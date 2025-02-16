TNA Wrestling sends a message after WWE legend returns at major show

A former WWE Superstar recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion during this year's NXT Vengeance Day. TNA Wrestling sent a message following the legend's return.

Santino Marella is one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world. The star joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2005. After making his debut on the main roster, he instantly became a fan favorite due to his extremely likable and hilarious gimmick. Marella also won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the Tag Team Championship, before leaving the company in 2016.

The legend joined TNA Wrestling in 2017, where he serves as the company's Director of Authority. Recently, Santino Marella returned to the Stamford-based promotion's TV during this year's NXT Vengeance Day. In a backstage segment, Ava made a few announcements, following which, Marella made an appearance alongside his daughter, Arianna Grace.

After this massive surprise, TNA Wrestling's official X/Twitter handle sent a message, writing that the former Intercontinental Champion and NXT's General Manager, Ava, was up to something interesting.

"@milanmiracle and @avawwe_are about to cook! #VengeanceDay @AriannaGraceWWE," they wrote.

Since the Stamford-based promotion announced its extended partnership with TNA Wrestling, several stars have received crossover opportunities in the respective shows of both companies. It will be interesting to see what the two wrestling promotions have in store for the future of their partnership.

