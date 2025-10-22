TNA Wrestling star pinned on WWE show; pursuit of top title ends prematurely

A top TNA star was pinned during a WWE show. His pursuit of a title ended with this loss.Zachary Wentz joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020 and formed a successful tag team with Wes Lee called MSK. They quickly found success as a team and even won the NXT Tag Team Titles. Sadly, Wentz was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after his ex-wife, Kimber Lee, leaked pictures of him imitating Adolf Hitler. Following his release, Wentz worked on the independent scene for a while before he joined TNA. He found his way back to WWE TV due to the sports entertainment juggernaut's partnership with TNA. Zachary Wentz had the opportunity of a lifetime after Ava added him to the Speed Title Tournament, where the winner would receive a future title shot against El Grande Americano. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Wentz faced off against Jasper Troy in the first round of the Speed Title Tournament. Jasper Troy was able to defeat Wentz without much effort, ending the latter's title aspirations tonight.This was Zachary Wentz's first televised WWE match since MayDue to WWE's ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling, several of the latter promotion's stars have made appearances on the black and silver brand. One of the people who has been allowed to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut due to this was Zachary Wentz, who reunited with his former tag team partner, Wes Lee, on the black and silver brand.However, he hadn't competed in NXT in quite a while. His last televised match on the black and silver brand took place on the 6th May episode of NXT when he competed in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship.It remains to be seen if Zachary Wentz will continue to make more appearances on the black and silver brand.