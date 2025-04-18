"To be hit with the same trauma from my sister" - Naomi calls out Bianca Belair for walking out on her; blames Jade Cargill during WaleMania

Naomi has called out Bianca Belair for walking out on her after the Jade Cargill incident. Last November, Naomi ambushed Cargill during an episode of SmackDown, putting her out of action for several months.

Cargill returned during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, attacking Naomi and taking her out of the match in the process. Within the next few days, Naomi admitted to Belair that she was indeed the culprit behind the attack, leading to The EST walking out on her now-former tag team partner.

Speaking at WaleMania X, Naomi briefly recalled her time in TNA and how she was put through the same trauma after returning to WWE, courtesy of Jade Cargill. She blamed The Storm for ruining her relationship with Belair.

"All I asked y'all to do is what you're doing right now. But to pump your fists, and y'all weren't there for me. You wouldn't do it. So you think I care now? And after going through TNA, coming back and going through all that trauma, and to be hit with the same trauma from my sister when Jade come in. Y'all really think I'm gonna sit here and go through that sh*t again? Motherfu**ers better receive the pumping," said Naomi. [From 0:36 - 1:08]

Check out Naomi's promo at WaleMania here.

Naomi and Jade Cargill will cross paths in a highly anticipated singles match

Naomi and Jade Cargill will compete in their first-ever singles match at WrestleMania. Last year at WrestleMania XL, Cargill made her debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All, teaming up with Naomi and Bianca Belair in a winning effort against the Damage CTRL trio of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai.

On the other hand, Naomi is quite experienced, having competed on multiple WrestleMania cards. However, she hasn't been in a one-on-one match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit The Ringer Wrestling Show and WaleMania, and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the H/T.

