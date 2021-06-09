"To the point" - WWE legend on CM Punk calling the company 'trash'

WWE legend Jim Cornette wholeheartedly agrees with CM Punk's take on the latest string of talent releases.

WWE recently released several top superstars in one go and took the pro-wrestling world by storm in doing so. Fans have expressed their displeasure on social media over big names like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black being let go by the company.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.

Many pro-wrestling personalities have shared their opinions on this topic, and former WWE Superstar CM Punk was one of those people. Punk responded to a tweet about WWE's release spree and gave his honest thoughts on the situation:

"It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies."

Jim Cornette talked about CM Punk's tweet on the 195th episode of "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru." He couldn't help but agree with Punk:

"I don't know if I could've put it better myself. He's very good, very good, to the point. I tend to meander a little bit sometimes," Cornette said.

CM Punk occasionally shares his thoughts on WWE's product via Twitter and interviews

It has been more than seven years since CM Punk left WWE. Punk has managed to stay relevant all these years later and his opinion still matters to a lot of fans. The former World Heavyweight Champion occasionally posts tweets that highlight his opinions on WWE's angles and superstars.

Punk has been bashed by some fans in the past for being highly critical of WWE, but that isn't always the case. He gives credit where it's due, and Punk's latest comments about Universal Champion Roman Reigns prove that he doesn't always criticize WWE.

“I think a lot of times the best stuff, you’ve also kind of just gotta go with the flow with it,” Punk said. “I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example, because if we’re talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, I mean, this is the one thing that they’re doing right right now, right? Is Roman Reigns."

