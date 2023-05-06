"To do what?" - Dutch Mantell comments on WWE missing out on hiring AEW star (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Jay White could have become just another part of the roster had he signed with WWE.

Until a few weeks back, there were murmurs about The Switchblade joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, White ended up inking a deal with AEW instead, where he has made a few appearances in the past.

Many fans were disappointed by this as Jay White is one of the biggest stars in wrestling outside of WWE and could have made a big splash had he signed. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how the former IWGP Champion could have become just another member of the roster.

Mantell added that, like several others in the promotion who fall down the card in no time, White could have met with a similar fate.

"I watched a little bit of him, and you said he was supposed to be coming in. To do what? You're not gonna see him. If you're watching SmackDown, you might see a guy a little bit then he's gone. He may be gone for six months, and he didn't go to RAW. Where did he go? He went home, I guess, which is good for the talent. Just to get some rest," said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell criticizes WWE for not utilizing its talent pool well

Moreover, Dutch Mantell slammed WWE for not utilizing its performers well by not showcasing them regularly on TV. The wrestling legend added that only if the athletes are involved in engaging stories will the fans remember them.

"Most of the time, they take the opportunities with most of that talent and basically miss it because you can't be on TV for one week and then go away, and then you're again seen for two weeks, three weeks. They have to do a story with you for the people to remember you. So I think this is really creative's fault," added Dutch Mantell. [3:27 - 4:14]

With many NXT stars being called up on the main roster during the 2023 Draft, it'll be interesting if WWE gives them enough TV time to connect with the fans.

