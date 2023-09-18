"To work with Dwayne was really special for me" - Former WWE Superstar talks about sharing the ring with The Rock

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak recently talked about working with the Rock.

Days after the tragic 9/11 incident, WWE had a special live episode on September 13, 2001. During the show, The Rock issued an open challenge for the WCW World Championship, and Stasiak responded to the challenge.

During an interview with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Shawn Stasiak talked about working with The Great One during an emotional night. He said that it was special to work with The Rock and wished they could have worked together again.

"Again, lots of fear and anxiety going on, but to work with Dwayne was really special for me, too. I wish we had more time or more of an opportunity of working together, but just to have that moment. I was glad to be part of it. It was a stupid, goofy character, but at least it made people laugh, and it put smiles on faces, and it eased up some of the tension that we all felt. So I was happy to be part of that." [H/T Fightful]

The Rock shared his thoughts on his WWE return on SmackDown

The Rock made his first WWE appearance since 2019 during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Great One received a huge ovation on his comeback as he shared the ring alongside Pat McAfee and Austin Theory during the opening segment of the night.

After the show, The Rock shared a message on social media stating that he was blown away by the crowd's reaction and expressed that he was grateful.

"I was - I'm still - completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN. My appearance was a surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong. Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career. I'm so grateful and humbled by this. I never take it for granted and 'coming home' will always be sacred to me," The Rock wrote.

The Rock competed in his last match at WrestleMania 32. It will interesting to see if he'll make an in-ring return anytime soon.

Do you remember the Rock-Stasiak segment from 2001? Let us know in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here