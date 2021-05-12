"Today is a day that can and will define the future" - Do Keith Lee's mysterious tweets tease a WWE return?

Has Keith Lee finally been cleared to return to WWE?

Since February, Lee hasn't been cleared to compete for WWE, unfortunately causing him to miss both a potential United States title win and WrestleMania 37 match in the process.

While the reasoning for Lee not being cleared is unknown, it has been severe enough to sideline him for almost four months now.

Keith Lee hasn't been very active on social media since February. However, he has posted tweets here and there, trying to keep the WWE Universe in the loop about his status while being cryptic at the same time.

It's a method that allows Lee not to reveal too much information about his current condition but also doesn't allow the WWE Universe to forget about him.

Earlier this morning, Keith Lee took to social media to once again update the WWE Universe on his condition. Lee teased that he could be potentially cleared today to return to action soon.

"Today is a day that can and will define the future. The wheels can have motion and move forward....or.... they can stop completely. .....Make your wheels turn. Accept no substitute," Lee tweeted.

Is Keith Lee coming back to WWE RAW?

Just recently, Keith Lee tweeted once again, this time with no words but a picture instead.

The photo is from WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames and shows Keith Lee walking out of the cage door. This has led to the WWE Universe immediately speculating about what this image could mean concerning the tweet earlier today.

The popular theory is that Keith Lee has been cleared and will return to WWE RAW soon. While this is pure speculation among the WWE Universe, it would be great to see Lee return to action sooner rather than later.

