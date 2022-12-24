"Today isn't just the end of Suzuki-gun" - Zack Sabre Jr. explains why he rejected signing with WWE

Zack Sabre Jr. is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been making big moves with the promotion.

In the past, Sabre Jr. briefly competed under WWE when he took part in the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament.

With Suzuki-gun officially disbanding after NJPW's final show of 2022, Sabre Jr. explained why he chose to sign with the Japanese-based promotion over WWE. The 35-year-old claimed that Minoru Suzuki played a vital role in his decision.

"Six years ago I had the choice between WWE and New Japan. I chose New Japan because Minoru Suzuki invited me into Suzuki-gun. It's more than a team, it's family. Today isn't just the end of Suzuki-gun, today's the end of Dangerous Tekkers."

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Zack Sabre Jr.: "Six years ago I had the choice between WWE and New Japan. I chose New Japan because Minoru Suzuki invited me into Suzuki-gun. It's more than a team, it's family. Today isn't just the end of Suzuki-gun, today's the end of Dangerous Tekkers." Zack Sabre Jr.: "Six years ago I had the choice between WWE and New Japan. I chose New Japan because Minoru Suzuki invited me into Suzuki-gun. It's more than a team, it's family. Today isn't just the end of Suzuki-gun, today's the end of Dangerous Tekkers." https://t.co/XEIAJQEWsz

Suzuki previously confirmed that Suzuki-gun will officially disband starting in 2023. At the NJPW World Tag League Finals, the veteran wrestler made the major announcement.

On the final NJPW show of 2022, Suzuki-gun featured in a huge 8-man tag team match, as the members of the group went head-to-head against each other as part of two separate teams.

If you're interested in sports betting, The Tennessee Titans play The Houston Texans this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

When did Zack Sabre Jr. compete in WWE?

Zack Sabre Jr. competed in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He qualified for the tournament after beating Flash Morgan Webster at Progress Wrestling.

In the first-round of the Cruiserweight Classic, he defeated Tyson Dux and followed-up with a win over Drew Gulak. With a win over Noam Dar, ZSJ advanced to the semifinals where he was defeated by Gran Metalik.

njpwworld @njpwworld



SUZUKI GUN ICHIBAN



Sign up Now & Stay tuned to



#njwk17 #NJPW #njpwworld SUZUKI GUN Forever...SUZUKI GUN ICHIBANSign up Now & Stay tuned to njpwworld.com SUZUKI GUN Forever...SUZUKI GUN ICHIBAN☝️Sign up Now & Stay tuned to njpwworld.com#njwk17 #NJPW #njpwworld https://t.co/4JhWfhUoep

It was later reported that Sabre's loss occurred due to him not agreeing to sign a WWE contract. He made his debut for NJPW in 2017, beating Katsuyori Shibata for the RPW British Heavyweight Championship with help from Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Zack Sabre Jr is set to compete at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show where he will face Ren Narita to crown the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes