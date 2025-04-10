Today is a special day for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has a very big reason to celebrate tonight. The star has a special day.

Ad

Bliss married Ryan Cabrera on April 9, 2022. The two had been dating for two years at the time, and getting married brought them to the next step of their relationship. They welcomed their baby daughter in November 2023.

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to wish her husband, Ryan Cabrera, on their third wedding anniversary. She shared an adorable picture of them, saying that this had been the most fun and crazy journey, filled with more laughter and love than she had ever expected. She thanked him for being the person that he was and also for bringing out the best side of her.

Ad

Trending

"Happy 3 year wedding anniversary @ryancabrera - this has been the most fun & crazy journey filled with the most laughter & love. thank you for being you & bringing out the best in me. Love you so much 🖤," Bliss wrote.

Ad

Bliss returned to WWE after giving birth but has been absent from TV recently. Fans are waiting to see what she does next, with expectations that she'll be connected to the Wyatt Sicks.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Alexa Bliss on this special day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More