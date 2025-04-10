Today is a special day for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has a very big reason to celebrate tonight. The star has a special day.
Bliss married Ryan Cabrera on April 9, 2022. The two had been dating for two years at the time, and getting married brought them to the next step of their relationship. They welcomed their baby daughter in November 2023.
Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to wish her husband, Ryan Cabrera, on their third wedding anniversary. She shared an adorable picture of them, saying that this had been the most fun and crazy journey, filled with more laughter and love than she had ever expected. She thanked him for being the person that he was and also for bringing out the best side of her.
"Happy 3 year wedding anniversary @ryancabrera - this has been the most fun & crazy journey filled with the most laughter & love. thank you for being you & bringing out the best in me. Love you so much 🖤," Bliss wrote.
Bliss returned to WWE after giving birth but has been absent from TV recently. Fans are waiting to see what she does next, with expectations that she'll be connected to the Wyatt Sicks.
