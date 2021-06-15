Todd Pettengill on the idea of making more appearances for NXT in the future

Did you enjoy seeing Todd Pettengill at NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night? Well, it certainly sounds like he enjoys doing it and is open to doing more with WWE in the future if they want him to.

Todd Pettengill recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk about his latest NXT appearance and his desire to do more if they want him back.

"I’d love to – I’m available for whatever these guys need," Pettengill said. "We’ve had such a good relationship over the years, and really it’s a long time! Now that I’m done with the radio and my schedule’s a little freer it would be fun to help any way that I can. If it’s just the occasional pop-in that’s fine, if it’s something more regularly that’s great too! You always miss it. It’s nice to do the content again. I feel like it’s sorta like riding a bike. You do it, you haven’t done it for a while but you still obviously remember. And once you start again you’re like, ah yeah, I remember this, this feels good!"

Learning a thing or two from Todd Pettengill… while also teaching him that VHS tapes are indeed a thing of the past 🤷🏼‍♀️🎤 #NXTTakeover pic.twitter.com/5jrKKnSkRZ — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) June 14, 2021

Todd Pettengill was a beautiful dose of nostalgia last night featured in segments with VCR tapes and Karate Fighters. It was impossible for old-school fans not to grin and be entertained by Pettengill's vintage antics on NXT.

The WWE Universe was overwhelmingly positive about his segments on NXT TakeOver last night. Hopefully, we see him again down the line so they can reunite the duo of Pettengill and Dok Hendrix.

UK EXCLUSIVE: Todd Pettengill would love to make more regular appearances in #WWE and #WWENXT - he's happy to do as much or as little as they want him to#NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse https://t.co/W1MrA69HkI — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) June 14, 2021

Did you enjoy seeing Todd Pettengill during NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night? Would you like to see him make more regular appearances for the black and gold brand in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

