Tom Brady pays Cody Rhodes tribute; Eli Manning viciously attacks him in hilarious footage

NFL legend Tom Brady paid tribute to Cody Rhodes at a recent event in New York City. Brady was also "attacked" by longtime rival Eli Manning, with WWE uploading the hilarious footage on social media.

Brady and Manning were at the Javits Center in New York on Saturday as part of the 2025 Fanatics Fan Fest event. Many WWE stars were present, including John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

In a video uploaded by WWE on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tom Brady came out to 'Kingdom' by Downstait, complete with shades and a gold championship belt. Brady kept his poise despite failing to hold on to the title after doing Cody Rhodes' signature pose.

As Brady was walking through the ramp, he grabbed a Peyton Manning jersey and ripped it in half as fans inside the Javits Center cheered the seven-time Super Bowl champion. That's when Eli Manning suddenly came out of nowhere to jump on Brady's back and tried to put his rival in a chokehold.

For non-NFL fans, Tom Brady can be compared to John Cena because of their GOAT status. Brady always had Peyton Manning's number during their careers, but Eli Manning is 2-0 against him in the Super Bowl. Tom could have had nine rings if the New England Patriots hadn't lost to the New York Giants twice.

As for Cody Rhodes, he wasn't scheduled to appear on Saturday. He'll be there on Sunday along with fellow WWE stars Kevin Owens, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, and Trish Stratus.

Cody Rhodes reacts to Tom Brady's tribute

Even though he wasn't at Fanatics Fan Fest on Saturday, Cody Rhodes found out about Tom Brady's tribute to him on social media. Rhodes re-posted WWE's video and added three goat emojis, tagging Brady, who is considered the greatest NFL player ever.

"🐐🐐🐐@TomBrady," Rhodes tweeted.

In addition to seven Super Bowl titles, Brady has five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances. He played for 23 seasons, retiring in 2023.

