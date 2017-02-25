WWE Commentator Tom Phillips allegedly caught cheating on his fiancé on Instagram (NSFW)

Why has Tom Phillips made his social media private?

Tom Phillips has allegedly been cheating...according to @missythetattooedgirl

What’s the Story?

WWE’s Color Commentator for SmackDown Live, Tom Phillips has been accused of attempting to cheat on his fiancé.

The news broke via an Instagram post by a woman named Melissa (@missythetattooedgirl) who posted a screenshot of a series of messages between her and the man she claims to be Phillips, she would write the following with the post:

“This is why I don't trust people. Without my friends, I never would've known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn't be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently, nobody is faithful anymore.”

Since the story broke, Phillips has made both his Instagram and Twitter accounts private.

A photo of an alleged exchange involving Tom Phillips

In Case You Didn’t Know

Phillips has been employed by the WWE as a member of the broadcast team since 2012. He served as an interviewer for Raw on the WWE App and has also provided commentary for shows like WWE Superstars, WWE Main Event, and NXT; where he currently serves as a play-by-play announcer.

Phillips has also been the interviewer for the Social Media Lounge where fans submit questions and has hosted some of the WWE’s YouTube Series such as 5 Things.

The Heart of the Matter

This has little to nothing to do with his role as a commentator in the WWE, but his action outside of the WWE being made public could present a problem.

The WWE seems to prefer that most relationships are kept private outside of those that involve top WWE superstars dating each other as shown with the promotion of the relationships between John Cena and Nikki Bella on Total Bellas and some of the other relationships that are used for storylines or for Total Divas.

What’s Next?

It is unlikely that Phillips will be reprimanded for this because it has less to do with the WWE looking bad and more with him allegedly looking like a bad spouse. In the next few days, Phillips will either ignore the incident or make a public statement via social media to share his side of the story or potentially issue an apology.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This could be a very troubling time for Phillips if this alleged attempt at cheating is true and could result in some turmoil in his relationship, but hopefully not in his job. The general consensus from fans are that Phillips is a good commentator and fans enjoy him calling matches, so he definitely has value to the company.

Hopefully, this is nothing more than a potentially embarrassing incident that is moved on from sooner rather than later.