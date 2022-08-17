"Nothing they could do to stop it" – Former WWE star recalls dangerous match that injured Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Dr. Tom Prichard recently spoke about the infamous spot where Kurt Angle sent Shane McMahon through a glass panel.

Angle and McMahon locked horns in a hardcore Street Fight at King of the Ring 2001. One of the most memorable spots of the match was when the Olympic gold medallist suplexed his opponent, shattering the glass pane. Angle, in fact, injured his tailbone during the contest.

Dr. Prichard was in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling on the UnSKripted podcast this week. The veteran spoke about some of the backstage resistance to the risky spot. He mentioned that McMahon was one of those people who would go ahead with the spot if he set his mind to it.

Here's what the veteran had to say:

"I'm not really sure who was against that. I don't know if anyone was against that. Look, I know for a fact that people can say to somebody like Mick Foley, or Undertaker, or even Shane, 'Don't do it. It's too dangerous.' And they'll go, 'Okay you're right,' and then go out and do it anyway. I think deep in their hearts, they knew there was nothing they could do to stop it if Shane wanted to do it." (From 11:25 - 11:53)

You can watch the complete interview here:

Shane McMahon was last seen at the WWE Royal Rumble this year

Shane O'Mac was a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble this year. He entered the Rumble at number 28 and made it to the final three men before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

However, reports emerged that McMahon was quietly let go after the event. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio also reported that his departure was due to some changes in the Royal Rumble script. He mentioned that the 52-year-old had a specific idea of the bout, but a lot of that was changed on the fly.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story is up for subscribers WWE sources tell FightfulSelect.com that Vince McMahon told them that Shane McMahon "would never get another pop in WWE" as long as he was running the company after the chaotic 2022 Royal RumbleFull story is up for subscribers WWE sources tell FightfulSelect.com that Vince McMahon told them that Shane McMahon "would never get another pop in WWE" as long as he was running the company after the chaotic 2022 Royal RumbleFull story is up for subscribers https://t.co/CwKcDm5IU3

After Vince McMahon's recent retirement, fans will have to wait and see if Shane returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Would you like to see Shane McMahon back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh