Tommaso Ciampa teases leaving NXT 2.0

Current NXT 2.0 Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has hinted that he may finally be on his way out of WWE's third brand.

Ciampa made his NXT debut in 2015 and has remained loyal to the brand ever since. Blackheart has found incredible success during his time at NXT, winning the NXT Championship on multiple occasions. He is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion as part of the tag team, DIY.

However, with the recent creative direction in NXT, Ciampa appears to be the odd man out. Gone is almost the entire roster that he shared the ring with during the black and gold era of NXT. Rookie stars like Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa have surfaced, bringing about a radical change.

After facing off against Dolph Ziggler on NXT 2.0 this week, Ciampa addressed the the live crowd with some emotional words:

“I promised myself I wouldn’t talk riding high from emotions, sometimes I lose myself a little. But dammit, if having my neck getting beat to hell by Dolph Ziggler tonight didn’t remind me of my life. What it means to be to be part of NXT and hear you people chanting, “NXT!” with all the damn passion you have in existence." Ciampa added:“I tell you this from the bottom of my soul, I love you. I love this place. I thank you! Together, forever, we are NXT!” H/T EWrestling News

Tommaso Ciampa has been a regular feature on NXT programming while fellow stars have continued to make their way out of the brand.

Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with Finn Balor on RAW

The former NXT Champion made a surprise appearance this past Monday night on RAW. He teamed up with a fellow NXT veteran in the form of Finn Balor.

The two superstars put aside their differences and faced off against the Dirty Dawgs.

The duo of NXT legends came out on top with a huge victory against the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Do you see Tommaso Ciampa staying in NXT? Or will he finally make his way up to WWE's main roster? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

