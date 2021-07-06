Tommaso Ciampa reveals who the funniest people in the NXT locker room were (Exclusive)

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most cold-blooded superstars inside a professional wrestling ring. Known for his ruthless nature and unforgiving attitude when it comes to his matches, it is very rare to see him crack a smile.

That being said, this character is only his in-ring personality. Outside of the ring, he is very similar to each and every one of us.

In fact, Ciampa himself is a pretty hilarious guy who loves to joke around. The Blackheart recently sat down with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, and he revealed who he thought was the funniest person in the NXT locker room.

The former NXT Champion made an interesting choice, as he picked Ever-Rise. Scott Parker and Shane Matthews performed on NXT for two years, but they are no longer with the company.

"I hope I don't upset anyone when I say this...because I know that they're not with the NXT locker room anymore, but Ever-Rise (Scott Parker and Shane Matthews) was the best," said Ciampa. "I already miss them. The best!"

Ever-Rise's time with WWE was short-lived, and they did not get the push that many fans were hoping for. Still, it's nice to see Tommaso Ciampa appreciating the humor they brought to the locker room.

Tommaso Ciampa has a big match at NXT Great American Bash

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Chatcher vs. MSK on WWE NXT

Ciampa may be all laughs when it comes to discussing Ever-Rise, but he will need to be a stone-cold fighter on tonight's episode of NXT. The Blackheart will be taking on MSK alongside his tag team partner, Timothy Thatcher.

The two teams will face each other at the Great American Bash, where they will compete for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

This bout will be a huge opportunity for both Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. The former looks to become a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the latter looks to win his first piece of championship gold.

Sealed with a kiss!#MSK have the challenge of defending their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against the vicious duo of Tommy TakeOver & Toothless Timmy at #NXTGAB! Talk about an ultimate test. pic.twitter.com/SbxKVP68JZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

What do you think will be the result of the title match at the Great American Bash? Do you want to see Tommaso Ciampa win the NXT Tag Team Championship again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the video in your article.

Edited by Colin Tessier