"I know that feeling of not being able to pass it on" - Tommaso Ciampa on facing former champion

Current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently appeared in an exclusive interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The Blackheart mentioned that Samoa Joe's inevitable return was already playing on his mind.

Ciampa has been at the forefront of the rebranding of NXT. Not too long ago, he won a thrilling fatal four-way encounter to become the NXT Champion for the second time in his career. Ciampa has been a part of the brand for well over five years now and has produced numerous classics in both tag team and singles encounters.

The Blackheart recently recalled the time he had to vacate the NXT Championship in 2019. He also seemed excited about the future of the brand, with new stars such as Bron Breakker and Von Wagner coming up the ranks.

Tommaso Ciampa mentioned that he was excited to be in the thick of things while the product pivoted to a more vibrant, 'in-your-face' direction.

“I’ve been thinking nonstop about going against (Samoa) Joe. I know what it's like to relinquish a title. I know that feeling of not being able to pass it on. So I know how hungry Joe’s going to be. The idea that I could be wrestling Bron Breakker for the NXT title one week, then Samoa Joe the next week, that’s pure excitement to me. The opportunity is there, and now it’s time to rise to the occasion. I’m proud to be the one representing the brand,” said Ciampa.

Why did Tommaso Ciampa relinquish the NXT Championship during his first reign?

Tommaso Ciampa was the top draw in NXT as its champion when he was forced to vacate the gold in 2019.

Due to injury, he relinquished it before his NXT TakeOver: New York match with Johnny Gargano, thereby ending his 237-day title reign. Ciampa had to undergo neck surgery at the time.

Samoa Joe experienced a similar situation not too long ago.

He relinquished the title due to an undisclosed injury just weeks after winning it from Karrion Kross and becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Champion in the process.

