"I think I'm better" - Tommaso Ciampa gives his take on WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross [Exclusive]

Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of NXT Great American Bash.

During the interview, he gave his take on the current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Despite losing to Kross in under six minutes last year, Ciampa felt that he was "better" than the NXT Champion and said that the result would be different if they wrestled each other again:

"I think I'm better than him, you know, I'll say that. And it's hard to say that I guess because he beat me in under six minutes. I think he beat me at a time where... I wouldn't say I was easy to beat but I wasn't at the top of my game. I came back from the neck surgery, I chased after Goldie, Adam Cole beat me with Johnny Gargano's assistance, Johnny Gargano beat me with Candice's assistance and I just think I needed a break and Kross... it just lined up right for him."

"I think, over the last year and a half, I'm sure he's developed. I've watched some good showings but I'm back to being me and I think if the time ever does come where we step in the ring together again and it's Karrion Kross versus the Blackheart, the Psycho Killer, I just think it will be different," said Tommaso Ciampa.

Karrion Kross in WWE NXT

After signing with WWE in early 2020, Karrion Kross made his televised debut in April, attacking Tommaso Ciampa backstage. He wrestled his first match on the May 6th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT, accompanied by Scarlett. Kross ended up destroying Leon Ruff in his first match.

Kross quickly rose to the top of the NXT card, beating Keith Lee at TakeOver: XXX in August to win the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he had to vacate the title on the following episode of the Black and Gold brand due to injury. He returned to action in December.

In April 2021, Kross won the NXT Championship for the second time, beating Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

