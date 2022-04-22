WWE RAW star "had no idea" unscripted moment with Triple H would happen

Former NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has opened up about the moment he was hugged by Triple H after a loss to Tony D'Angelo.

The Blackheart lost to D’Angelo at Stand & Deliver and thanked the crowd after the match, with it being his final one in NXT. The Game’s music played and he shared a heartfelt moment with Ciampa. Following WrestleMania weekend, he is now permanently on RAW.

In a video posted by WWE on Twitter, Ciampa explained that he had no knowledge of the segment with Hunter at the event.

"When his music hit I thought 'huh, what a weird advert to play' I had no idea!"

The former "Sicilian Psychopath" also went on to mention that The Game has had the biggest influence on his career.

"He has been so instrumental in all of my success in NXT, in WWE. For him to give me that moment, it was cool, there's no one that means more to him and my career than Triple H."

Triple H retired from the WWE ring last month

HHH is one of the most decorated superstars to have served in the WWE. He announced his retirement on March 24, 2022.

The Cerebral Assassin is a 14-time World Champion and was a major part of the "Attitude Era." The star suffered from a severe heart condition during the second half of 2021 and underwent successful surgery in the month of September. But his cardiac event was recognized as life-threatening and wrestling was no longer an option for him.

After announcing his retirement, the former Evolution member made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 to thank the fans for their constant support throughout his career. The former WWE Champion left his wrestling boots inside the ring as the final sign of his retirement.

Are you excited to see Tommaso Ciampa on the main roster? Give your thoughts in the comments below!