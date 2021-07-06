Tommaso Ciampa shares what he was thinking the night Samoa Joe returned to NXT (Exclusive)

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most cold-blooded and deadly superstars on NXT's roster. There are very few performers on the black and gold brand that would willingly step into the ring with The Blackheart.

That being said, Samoa Joe is one individual who would have no problem stepping up to Tommaso Ciampa.

Seeing as Joe recently made his triumphant return to NXT, the possibility of the above confrontation happening is very likely. In fact, Ciampa himself was left thinking about it the day the Samoan Submission Machine returned.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa shared the exact thoughts that were running through his mind on that fateful day.

The date was 15th June 2021, and by the time of the main event, it was common knowledge that Samoa Joe had come back to NXT. The final match of the night saw Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher fighting the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Sometime during the match, fans started the infamous "Ciampa's gonna kill you!" chants, and the only thing Tommaso could think about was how he would love to have Samoa Joe (who has a similar chant) across him at that moment.

"I get what he's doing. I understand that there's chaos and it's a crazy place right now and Regal needs the enforcer. Boy do I wanna see Samoa Joe get back in that ring though! I would be lying to you on Tuesday night when that crowd started chanting, 'Ciampa's gonna kill you!'...and I'd be lying to you if I wasn't thinking like, 'Oh! If Joe was the guy across for me this could be something crazy!'" said Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa and Samoa Joe previously faced each other in singles action back in late 2015, with the latter emerging victorious.

Hopefully, we get to see a rematch between them in the future.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will face MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Before he can think about a face-to-face with Samoa Joe, Tommaso Ciampa will surely be focused on his match tonight. The Blackheart is set to team up with Timothy Thatcher to take on MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Coming off a huge victory over the Grizzled Young Veterans, Ciampa will be looking to capture his second NXT tag team title at the Great American Bash.

Sealed with a kiss!#MSK have the challenge of defending their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against the vicious duo of Tommy TakeOver & Toothless Timmy at #NXTGAB! Talk about an ultimate test. pic.twitter.com/SbxKVP68JZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

