"Give us six months, and we’re going to be back" - Tommaso Ciampa on NXT becoming the A-show in WWE

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was in conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week.

Like a fairytale, Ciampa found himself in the championship picture last week on NXT 2.0. He won back the title he relinquished back in 2019 due to neck surgery.

Tommaso Ciampa recalled the golden era of NXT back in 2018 and stated that NXT had made a solid bid to be the A-show in WWE back then. The champion acknowledged that SmackDown was currently the best show in WWE.

Ciampa assured fans that NXT would dominate WWE as the top show within a few months. He wants to make the his championship the most coveted title not just in the WWE but in all sports entertainment.

“I made a real case in 2018 for NXT to be the A-show. That’s SmackDown right now. But I look at the roster we have in NXT, so give us three months, give us six months, and we’re going to be back in that discussion. I want to make the NXT title the most prestigious title in all of sports entertainment, and I am very confident I can do that,” Ciampa said.

Tommaso Ciampa is the old guard for a new product.

Tommaso Ciampa was at the front and center as champion while NXT 2.0 ushered in a new and vibrant era. After winning a thrilling fatal four-way against Pete Dunne, Von Wagner, and LA Knight, Ciampa kicked off this week's episode of NXT.

Tommaso Ciampa and rookie Bron Breakker teamed up to take on the dangerous team of Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. Holland looked impressive, but Kyle O’Reilly made his way to the ring for payback.

Last week, Holland attacked O'Reilly, ruling him out of the fatal four-way match, and the former Undisputed Era member was out for retribution. The newcomer, Breakker, thus got the opportunity to hit a crushing slam on Pete Dunne for the victory.

Also Read

Do you think that NXT 2.0 has the potential to become the A-show in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Angana Roy