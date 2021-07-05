"We got something" - Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his partnership with Timothy Thatcher in WWE NXT [Exclusive]

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher faced off in the Fight Pit earlier this year in January. Despite being unable to win the match, Ciampa won Thatcher's respect and the two became tag team partners.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his chemistry with Thatcher and compared the partnership to his previous one with Johnny Gargano. Ciampa also spoke about how he initially did not know if his partnership with Thatcher would work and how it became clear that they had chemistry after their first match:

"We had wrestled one time on the independents. We had chemistry and I knew that we have a very common respect for each other. When he came to NXT we just didn't quite cross paths and then we had those two matches - WarGames and the Fight Pit. I knew we had chemistry as opponents because we're like minded and had similar style. We pull out an agression with one another and a grit that makes it stand out. The tag thing I had no clue because it's a different dynamic than with Johnny," Ciampa said.

Ciampa went on to compare Gargano and Thatcher, explaining how he has more in common with Thatcher's style of wrestling:

"With Johnny I always knew, you know, he's a hot tag guy and and he adds an element that I don't. He's got some flashiness to him and he's different than me so I knew we had a yin and yang type of thing. With Timmy it's like we're very similar and I didn't know if that was going to work or not and then we had that first match with Undisputed Era - Roderick Strong and Adam Cole - and the bell rang and I just remember looking back at him afterward and being like 'Hey, we got something'. When we came back through the curtain Shawn Michaels was the first person I saw and that was actually my quote to him. I was like, 'I guess we have chemistry'."

Ciampa and Thatcher will be in action at NXT Great American Bash

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will team up to take on MSK at NXT Great American Bash tomorrow night for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Ciampa has previously held tag team gold in WWE NXT as a part of DIY alongside Johnny Gargano.

Tomorrow night's matchup will be the first time Tommaso Ciampa wrestles either Wes Less or Nash Carter of MSK.

if any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Jack Cunningham