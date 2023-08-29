Tommaso Ciampa picks up surprising win over 6 ft, 330lb star who returned after 3 weeks to RAW

Tommaso Ciampa hasn't had the best year on RAW in 2023 but has been a regular fixture of the Monday Night roster, regardless. This week, he picked up a surprising win over a six-foot-tall, 330-pound superstar. The star in question is Bronson Reed.

The Australian has been a force to be reckoned with on Monday Night RAW. He returned for the first time in three weeks to face a man whom he defeated before, Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa and "Big" Bronson Reed had a hard-hitting fight. The former picked up the win despite being attacked by Reed before the bout on the entrance ramp. A sudden pinfall from Tommaso Ciampa saw the Australian star succumb to a defeat.

Ciampa has been involved for a while with Reed and, previously, Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese superstar, however, has moved on to bigger things and could potentially headline Payback 2023 against Seth Rollins.

There was one spot from the match that stood out, showcasing Ciampa's strength, when he picked up Reed on his shoulders.

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the two men following this. Given that they're now 1-1 on RAW, fans could potentially see a trilogy match between them.

