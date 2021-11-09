Tommaso Ciampa uninterested in probable NXT title bout

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were once on par with the greatest tag teams in NXT. The duo may have had one of the most fabled feuds in the history of pro wrestling, much less NXT. Long gone are the days of DIY, and the animosity between them continues to grow.

Ciampa captured the NXT Championship title for a second time on the debut episode of NXT 2.0. The Blackheart took part in a grueling Fatal Four-way match against Pete Dunne, Von Wager and L.A. Knight.

Tommaso spoke his mind in an interview with Planeta Wrestling on possible title matches. He seemed indifferent about the title program with his former partner turned rival Johnny Gargano.

"No. Like right now? No, he’s not on the top of my list, I like keeping my title, stay away from me, he can go and get the North American Title.” said Ciampa.

The champ further commented on the significant changes NXT has undergone, saying he was thrilled for his fellow wrestlers who were getting main stage attention.

“It’s super exciting, it’s great. I mean, watching guys who have been put on a fast track, sink or swim and a lot of obstacles for them to overcome and it’s cool to watch that and be a part of that,” Ciampa said. “Seeing guys like Bron just take off right away, there’s a lot of people who have been working really hard, you know in front of nobody for a long time, so it’s exciting to see them get this opportunity.” Ciampa added.

Tommaso Ciampa has been a part of one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano I'm glad the world got to hear the whole story behind Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa. From our Tryout in 2015 to TakeOver: Portland in 2020.. one thing is still abundantly clear.. TOMMASO CIAMPA IS THE WORST PERSON IN NXT HISTORY. I'm glad the world got to hear the whole story behind Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa. From our Tryout in 2015 to TakeOver: Portland in 2020.. one thing is still abundantly clear.. TOMMASO CIAMPA IS THE WORST PERSON IN NXT HISTORY.

The tale of the Scillian Psychopath and Johnny Wrestling is one of brotherhood, friendship and betrayal. It has created one of the most engrossing storylines the WWE universe has ever witnessed.

Over the time of four and a half years, the former partners have been part of some of the best wrestling matches and moments in NXT.

Regardless of the fact that the story came to a crescendo via an empty arena match, which was rather dull given the capacity of both wrestlers, they have been part of multiple pivotal moments that have established their future in the organization.

Although there was bad blood between the two, they put their differences aside to team up for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic of 2019. The newly formed DIY was on the receiving end of a Black Mass and 630 senton, which forced the team out of the tournament.

Given the absolute nuclear levels of heat these two competitors have, it is safe to say that the story of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano might not be over. The unrivaled levels of hostility that runs deep within them might result in mutual destruction.

