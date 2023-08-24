Tommaso Ciampa provides update in his search for missing WWE RAW superstar

Tommaso Ciampa has been handing out flyers and putting up missing posters in search of his former partner Johnny Gargano. Ciampa started looking for Gargano last week after taking the advice of Chelsea Green.

The Sicilian Psychopath first encountered Matt Riddle in his search for Gargano. Riddle was no help at all since he was also looking for a missing partner, Randy Orton, but found himself a new one in Drew McIntyre.

Ciampa's search continued throughout last week and into Monday in Quebec, Canada. He ran into The New Day, with Xavier Woods providing information that Gargano was at the San Diego Comic-Con.

In a recent update on Twitter, Ciampa claimed that an anonymous source told him that his former partner would be at the movie theater to watch the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The search for Johnny Gargano will continue throughout the week and likely into next week. Gargano has not been on WWE television since the May 15 edition of RAW. He last wrestled a couple of live event matches against Omos last month.

Tommaso Ciampa looking for Johnny Gargano will lead to a DIY reunion?

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano formed DIY in 2015 on NXT for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. They were unable to win the Dusty Classic but eventually won the NXT Tag Team Championships a year later in Toronto, Canada.

The team broke up in 2017 when Ciampa attacked Gargano after they failed to regain the tag titles in Chicago. The two feuded for a while, trading wins before Aleister Black got involved.

DIY has had several reunions at NXT, and on the main roster for a brief period. With WWE teasing the team's potential return, it will be interesting to see if Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano can re-ignite the tag team division.

Would you like to see DIY reunite on WWE Raw? Share your answers in the comments section below.

