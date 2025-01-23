Tommaso Ciampa reveals incredible physique transformation ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tommaso Ciampa's fifth WWE title reign is moving forward into the WrestleMania 41 Season as he and Johnny Gargano look to make their second appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. DIY has been busy fighting former champions and multiple SmackDown tag teams, but that's not stopping Ciampa from continuing his incredible physical transformation.

Blackheart is now in his 22nd year as a pro wrestler. The Boston native has suffered a few significant injuries, including his neck, hip, and ACL, among others. Ciampa's comebacks have been storied each time with a focus on drastically improving his physical health, with an especially intense regime after the 2019 neck fusion surgery that forced him to relinquish the NXT Championship.

Ciampa took to his Instagram Stories today to share a post-workout photo with the WWE Universe. The 39-year-old touted how he was focusing on his chest, triceps, and shoulders. Ciampa also gave a shout-out to RP Strength for their Hypertrophy App, billed as the ultimate bodybuilding app, and to Cement Factory for their Full Churn pre-workout supplements.

Trending

"Chest-triceps-shoulders emphasis. @rpstrength hypertrophy app. @cementfactory churn," Tommaso Ciampa wrote in his story.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Screenshot of Tommaso Ciampa's workout post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Tommaso Ciampa on Instagram)

Ciampa has held the NXT Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship on two occasions, and the NXT Tag Team Championship once. He also held the ROH World Television Championship, as well as several indie titles.

WWE SmackDown to feature high-stakes match

The WWE SmackDown tag team division features top acts such as The Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly, The New Bloodline, and A-Town Down Under, among others. DIY leads the pack as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano began their second championship reign by pulling a ruse and heel turn in early December to dethrone Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The Guns, Pretty Deadly, and DIY have worked a recent program, with involvement from Apollo Crews, and now the tension will continue on this Friday's SmackDown as Sabin and Shelley of MCMG take on Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

Officials have not named Friday's match as a #1 contender's bout, but this is a high-stakes outing with the winning team moving one step closer to another title shot. DIY last wrestled on the first SmackDown of 2025, retaining over MCMG in a No Contest. Ciampa and Gargano returned to NXT two weeks ago to watch Nathan Frazer and Axiom retain the NXT Tag Team Championship over OTM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback