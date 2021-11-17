“I wish it ended there” - Tommaso Ciampa reveals his biggest regret from NXT storyline

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has an interesting answer to where he believes the storyline between him and Johnny Gargano should have ended.

Johnny Gargano was supposed to challenge 'The Blackheart' for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019, but those plans were nixed due to Ciampa's neck injury. He then faced Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Speaking to RN Pro Wrestling, Ciampa said he wished the moment after the title match - where he came out to hug Johnny Gargano - was the final chapter of their storyline.

Here's what Ciampa had to say:

"By the time they went out, I remember watching in Gorilla with Candice. That crowd was not in favor of Johnny to start. I remember having this bad feeling in my stomach like, 'damnit, this is supposed to be the moment.' Just watching two artists. Those are two of the best pro wrestler alive. By the end of fall two, it was out of this world,"- Tommaso Ciampa said.

He also recalled that the hug was impromptu:

It was a very on the fly call. I guess it was Hunter, I think, who said, 'If you want to go, go.' It wasn't like a plan. I know Johnny (didn't know), if you watch it, you'll see. It was a cool moment. I'll be honest, I wish it was the end of it. I wish it ended there. I felt like it was a weird closure of the storyline," - Tommaso Ciampa added. (H/T-fightful)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano is the most storied rivalry in NXT history

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have had the most storied rivalry in NXT history. The story of their friendship and break-up now spans over four years.

The two debuted on the former black-and-gold brand as a tag team under the name DIY. Their alliance ended when Tommaso Ciampa turned on Gargano and attacked him after losing their Tag Team Titles.

Pro Wrestling Musings @PWMusings Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa - In-ring Statistics from NXT Takeover: New Orleans.



This is the 4th highest rated match in NXT history via Grappl app with a 4.77 rating. It's 10th highest on Cagematch with a 9.37. Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa - In-ring Statistics from NXT Takeover: New Orleans.This is the 4th highest rated match in NXT history via Grappl app with a 4.77 rating. It's 10th highest on Cagematch with a 9.37. https://t.co/3QtRbtlikf

During the course of this rivalry, the DIY have faced each other in some of the greatest matches of their career. They also reunited briefly in 2019 before turning on each other again.

The two foes clashed in the memorable "One Final Beat" match on April 8, 2020. It remains the last match between the two so far.

Do you think we will see Ciampa vs. Gargano again in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

