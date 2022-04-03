Tommaso Ciampa says goodbye to NXT at Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa had his very last NXT match at Stand & Deliver ahead of WrestleMania 38. Ciampa is a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Johnny Gargano and a two-time NXT Champion.

The veteran superstar faced Tony D’Angelo in a singles match at NXT Stand & Deliver, where the two showcased their immense strength and cunning strategies. Ciampa ended his last day at NXT by paying tribute to WWE legends such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and his former tag team partner, Gargano.

The Blackheart paid tribute to Triple H by spitting water before the match - a nod to The Game's iconic entrance. He also perfectly pulled off Michaels' and Gargano’s poses inside the ring.

Though the match was won by D’Angelo, Ciampa gave a phenomenal performance on his last day at the company. The former NXT Champion ended his journey with the brand by kissing the mat and thanking everyone.

The WWE Universe praised The Blackheart, chanting ‘Thank you, Ciampa’ while the superstar sat on his knees inside the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa talks about his theme music

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring with a new theme song playing in the background. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe didn’t quite like The Blackheart’s choice of “Fight to Survive” over the “No One Will Survive” theme song.

Despite the criticism, Ciampa took to social media and stated that his new theme song describes him. The Blackheart wrote:

“Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message, “fight to survive.” It resonates with me on a deeper level. We all face our struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, and we all have our own fight…whether that’s a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self-doubt, or anything else…we must always choose to “fight to survive,” said Ciampa.

