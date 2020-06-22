Tommaso Ciampa says that a rematch against The Undertaker is off following his retirement

The Undertaker has announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

'The Phenom' competed in his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

The Undertaker

In the final episode of The Undertaker's docuseries The Last Ride, 'The Phenom' announced his retirement from professional wrestling and shocked the Pro-Wrestling world. While notable WWE Superstars, including AJ Styles, sent heartfelt messages to The Undertaker, former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa sent out a tweet in response to the WWE veteran's announcement.

Tommaso Ciampa reacts to The Undertaker's retirement

In 2005, Tommaso Ciampa made his WWE debut when he made a one-off appearance as Thomas Whitney, ESQ, who was Muhammad Hassan's lawyer and confronted The Undertaker. A different looking Ciampa read a statement from Hassan, but the segment ended with The Undertaker attacking the former.

In response to The Undertaker's retirement from professional wrestling, Ciampa took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the former's announcement. 'Blackheart' posted an image of his segment with The Undertaker from 2005 and wrote that a rematch might be off the table at this point, amid The Undertaker's retirement.

Here is what Ciampa tweeted out:

The Undertaker, of course, competed in his final match at this year's WrestleMania 36 when he defeated AJ Styles in an incredible Boneyard Match. 'The Phenom' signed off under his American Badass gimmick in what was truly a remarkable throwback, especially for the fans of The Undertaker who have been following the man since his early days in WWE.

As for Tommaso Ciampa, the former NXT Champion did add the hashtag #NeverSayNever to his tweet, which could be an indication of the fact that fans certainly shouldn't give up on a potential Ciampa vs. Undertaker clash.

However, judging by the reaction that The Undertaker received amid his retirement announcement, it seems unlikely that he would return for one more run in WWE, however, like Ciampa mentioned, never say never!

Tommaso Ciampa's run in NXT

Tommaso Ciampa was recently demolished by NXT's newest signee Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House after the former picked up a huge win over Ciampa. The former NXT Champion refused to address his situation surrounding him, in the aftermath of his loss to Kross.

It remains to be seen what's next in store for the former NXT Champion but a match against The Undertaker is definitely not happening. However, Ciampa could get his hands on another legend, in the form of Randy Orton, who recently had his fair share of issues with 'Blackheart' after the two men engaged in a heated Twitter war.