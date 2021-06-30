"I take it to heart" - Tommaso Ciampa on being a staple of the WWE NXT brand

Tommaso Ciampa made his WWE NXT debut in 2015 as part of that year's Dusty Classic and, over time, became one of the biggest stars the brand has ever seen. Ciampa, to this day, is seen as a staple of the black and gold brand that people tune in to see every week.

This week, Ciampa sat down with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things NXT. When he was asked about what it means to him to be such an important part of the NXT brand, Ciampa had a lot to say:

"Yeah, just being part of the NXT family brand, whatever it may be, the black and gold," Ciampa said. "It's something that obviously I think it goes without saying for me that I take it to heart, and it's very passionate about the roster about the company about all of it. I mean, it's a place that took a chance on me, and I think that's part of what it is. It changed my life and a lot of ways too, because they took a chance on me."

It's here!🔥🔥🔥 My interview w/ TOMMASO CIAMPA is available to watch! We had a great conversation & touched on so many topics, I think you will get a good idea of who Ciampa is! One of my faves!



Interview ▶️ https://t.co/RkoEs0gE4X



Lightning Round ▶️ https://t.co/1a8oIVbxQh pic.twitter.com/ViOmQGUp09 — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 29, 2021

Ciampa is passionate about NXT because they took a chance on him

Tommaso Ciampa believes that NXT gave him the platform to turn into the superstar he is today. It's also afforded him a great life on a professional level, so it's easy to see why Ciampa loves the black and gold brand so much.

"I was able to step up and rise to the occasion and seize opportunities and whatever it may be," Ciampa continued. "But they gave me that platform, and that platform has just, I mean it's even on a personal level like it's afforded me the life that I live with my wife and my kid and stuff, so it's something that I'm very passionate about, and the roster and backstage and stuff and it's just it's my family."

Here is a clip of my chat w/ Tommaso Ciampa.



"It's this big wheel & it just keeps spinning & you're not always gonna be on top of that wheel & you just have to be able to make the most of it wherever you end up being."



WATCH: https://t.co/RkoEs0yeWv pic.twitter.com/QzkhkpDH9i — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 29, 2021

Have you enjoyed Tommaso Ciampa's time in WWE NXT? Would you ever want to see Ciampa move to the main roster under the current regime? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Denise Salcedo with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Rohit Mishra