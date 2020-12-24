Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher to battle inside the Fight Pit at NXT New Year's Evil

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa have been at each other's throats over the past few weeks. After another showdown on this week's NXT, Ciampa challenged Thatcher to another match inside Fight Pit. The match was confirmed later in the night and is set to take place at NXT New Year's Evil.

The first Fight Pit match occurred earlier in 2020 and was Matt Riddle's final match as a member of the NXT roster. Thatcher was victorious and Riddle would debut on SmackDown shortly after losing in the Fight Pit.

Tommaso Ciampa-Timothy Thatcher feud so far on NXT

After Tommaso Ciampa fell to Karrion Kross at TakeOver: In Your House, the Blackheart was absent from NXT for a few weeks. He returned with a renewed fire and called the locker room into question. He didn't like the attitude of the stars that he came back to and Ciampa took it upon himself to teach the stars newer to NXT some respect.

Thatcher was holding one of his lessons in the ring when he held on to a hold too long. It brought out Ciampa to break things up and the rivalry was born. In each following week, when one Superstar had a match, they set out a chair for the other in the entrance ramp. Each time, the other competitor came out and sat and watched the other's bout.

Ciampa fought and defeated an impressive Tyler Rust, but Rust was pushed into Thatcher outside. Thatcher attempted to interfere, but the Blackheart picked up the win.

After Leon Ruff was attacked following his surprise win over Thatcher on the latest episode of NXT, Ciampa once again made the save. He still wanted to teach Thatcher some respect and before leaving the ring, he challenged his rival to a Fight Pit match.

The match was made official for New Year's Evil during the main-event contest between Adam Cole and the Velveteen Dream. If this clash is anything like the first showdown in the Fight Pit, then the NXT Universe is in for another treat. New Year's Evil on January 6 is shaping up to be cant-miss.