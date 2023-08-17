Tommaso Ciampa tweets a message for missing WWE Superstar, asks for help from fans

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently took to Twitter and asked fans to help him find his missing best friend Johnny Gargano.

Gargano has been absent from WWE television for quite some time. His last match was back in July when he faced Omos at a live event. Taking to social media, Ciampa posted the details regarding Gargano and asked the fans to print missing flyers.

"MISSING You’re help is required. Print out flyers. Hang them up. Change your profile photo. HELP ME FIND MY BEST FRIEND." wrote Ciampa

Check out Ciampa's tweet and the flyer he posted on social media:

Ciampa recently returned to Monday Night RAW and has been working as a solo act. However, a reunion with Gargano could take place, especially considering that the status of the Tag Team Championships is unclear.

Vince Russo believes WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano isn't on Shawn Michaels' level

Vince Russo believes that WWE star Johnny Gargano isn't on the level of Shawn Michaels.

According to Russo, despite being smaller, The Heart Break Kid looked like a proper threat while facing larger opponents like The Undertaker and others. However, the same cannot be said for Gargano.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained the same and he said:

"Shawn would get right in 'Taker's face, and literally looking up right in his face because in Shawn's mind he literally believed, 'I can beat you.' He literally believed that, so he never backed down, and somehow, some way, bro, even if he got beat, he gave him the fight of his life and it went toe-to-toe. I don't feel that with Johnny Gargano. I felt that with Shawn Michaels."

Gargano is a former NXT Champion, North American Champion, and also won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Tommaso Ciampa. It remains to be seen if the two men go on to reunite on the main roster.

