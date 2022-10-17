"Unique creative individual" – WWE veteran comments on Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Bray Wyatt's segment on SmackDown this week.

The Fireflies were out once again as the Eater of Worlds was finally inside a WWE ring after a year away from the company. In an emotional promo, Wyatt mentioned that he had lost a lot in the last year and thanked the fans for giving him the purpose to carry on.

Tommy Dreamer was on an episode of the Busted Open podcast, reviewing this week's SmackDown. The ECW legend professed his love for Wyatt's segment on the show. He said that he could relate to the segment because the Eater of Worlds was talking about things that every wrestler faced at some point in their career:

"I loved it. Like I said, that's relatable. That's a relatable quality," said Dreamer. "Everything that he said, we have all experienced. It makes you wanna like this person more because I felt they opened up. If I'm producing this segment, Bray Wyatt is this unique, unique creative individual and I love creative types."

Dreamer mentioned that WWE had a rare second chance to correct the wrongs of last time:

"He's been in the WWE for a long time," Dreamer added. "He was one of the most shocking firings during the whole pandemic because he was such a big star and a lot of us thought he had potential. That potential is now back." [From 0:51 - 1:36]

Bray Wyatt will strongly feature Monday Night RAW

It was recently reported that Wyatt would be a featured player on SmackDown going forward. While Bray got a raucous response from the SmackDown crowd, the Eater of Worlds will potentially once again appear on RAW.

As per the latest reports from Xero News on Twitter, more Wyatt items will feature on WWE programming on Monday.

Bray Wyatt's release was a shocking incident for wrestling fans the world over. The company parted ways with the second generation superstar back in July 2021. After his release, Wyatt did not take independent bookings or show up in any other wrestling promotion.

