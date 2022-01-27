 "It's no longer his time" - Tommy Dreamer does not think two-time WWE Champion should win the Royal Rumble

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes AJ Styles' chance to win a Royal Rumble match has now passed the two-time WWE Champion.

The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut six years ago with an impressive performance in the 2016 Men's Rumble match. Many believed that despite his in-ring talent, Styles' best years may have been behind him. However, during his tenure with the WWE, AJ has won the WWE Championship twice; he remains one of the company's top stars.

Speaking on the Sirius XM show Busted Open, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer argued that Styles' time to win the legendary battle royal is in the past. The veteran highlighted the fact that the former champion has already been with the company for several years, so someone else should win the bout.

"AJ Styles, it's no longer his time," said Dreamer. "He debuted six years ago at the Royal Rumble. AJ is in that AJ mode. He's a credible challenger. (...) The story is no longer about him."

Despite Dreamer's comments, AJ Styles has made a career of proving his doubters wrong. Even if 2022 is not The Phenomonal One's year, Styles can try his luck again in the future.

WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2022: Confirmed entrants so far

Every year, the road to the Royal Rumble match always leads fans to speculate about the surprise entrants in the battle royal.

For the 2022 Men's Rumble match, only 22 entrants have been confirmed so far.

Out of the 22 entrants confirmed, there are certainly a few individuals who stand out from the rest of the pack. Superstars like Big E, who finally managed to capture the WWE Championship in 2021, 2012 Rumble winner Sheamus, and 2006 winner Rey Mysterio are just a few examples.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens at the premium live event on Saturday.

Edited by Colin Tessier

