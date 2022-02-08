WWE veteran on why Hall of Famer's return got a more positive reaction than Goldberg

Tommy Dreamer thinks Lita's WWE return is similar to Goldberg's but feels that fans have accepted the former's return but haven't bought the latter's.

Lita made her return to WWE on SmackDown two weeks before the Royal Rumble. She confronted Charlotte Flair on the Blue brand, who eliminated her from the women's Rumble match. Lita then showed up on RAW to challenge champion Becky Lynch, whom she'll face at the Elimination Chamber show.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer compared the reaction that Lita got from fans to that of Goldberg.

"We were joking about it the last time we did the show, I said, 'How come nobody is upset that Lita's coming back and doing what she did with Charlotte?' You know why: because Lita's a babyface. And not that Goldberg is a babyface but people want to get on Bill sometimes. I like Bill and I like the character of Goldberg, always have. (He) Wasn't the best in the ring but made up for it with his intensity and all that stuff, and has had some matches that didn't deliver. I get that, that happens to everybody. No one cared when Lita came back because what Lita did is exactly what Goldberg did. Exactly to the T," said Dreamer. (From 21:20 to 21:59)

Bully Ray, who was also on the podcast, argued that fans hadn't seen Lita in a long time in WWE, whereas Goldberg has appeared a number of times over the last few years which is why Lita got a more favorable reaction from the crowd.

Lita and Goldberg will both be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber

This year's Elimination Chamber show will take place on February 19, where several titles will be on the line.

Apart from the aforementioned match between Lita and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, the Universal Championship will also be on the line as Goldberg faces reigning champion Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer is a two-time Universal Champion who won the title for the second time in Saudi Arabia in 2020 when he defeated The Fiend at the Super Showdown show.

