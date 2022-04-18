"They have to run with you now"- Wrestling legend recalls what he told Kofi Kingston about an iconic moment

Kofi Kingston's feud against Randy Orton in 2009 was praised by Tommy Dreamer, claiming it was Kingston's breakout moment as a superstar

Kofi Kingston is one of WWE's most decorated superstars. Since signing with the company in 2006, he has had a run as a singles competitor and as a member of The New Day. In his long career, he was involved with some interesting storylines, one being with with 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, a discussion was brought up about which breakout moments, or defining moments, changed the landscape of a superstar's career and even wrestling itself.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer talked about how Kofi Kingston's rivalry against Randy Orton in 2009 was Kofi's breakout moment in the company. Dreamer added that the moment came when Kofi jumped from the rafters onto the Viper.

"The one that I really really think of, and also everything is on the right place, right time. And this person did it in the world's most famous arena. And I wanna say it was Kofi Kingston versus Randy Orton. When Kofi stood on top of the rafters and put Randy Orton through a table, I said 'This guy could be a standout, singles guy' and everybody celebrated their love of Kofi," said Dreamer. [01:37-02:06]

Tommy also talked about calling up the former WWE Champion after the match and praising him for his performance. He went on to state that since Kofi wasn't a top guy at the time, this was a life-changing moment for him.

"I've known Kofi since indies, before and then, while in WWE. And I just, I've never thought of him as 'the guy'and when he did that, I remember just hitting him up and being like 'Dude, that's a ground breaking moment for you. They have to run with you now.' And he was just like, 'thanks man, felt great.' But it struck a great cord with me, just because of him, you know, being in the audience, having a great match. But then it was, you know, you become an anointed guy or a made man in the WWE it's life changing," Dreamer said. [02:11-02:50]

Kofi Kingston's career advanced despite WWE not backing him up

The former ECW Champion continued on the Busted Open podcast that moments like this can be life-changing at different moments. And that despite WWE not running with The New Day member at that moment, he still managed to win over the crowd.

"It's life changing for the rest of your life. Your existence, your history, financially. They didn't run with him at that moment, but his career really took off up until then we saw, you know, Kofimania explode. But it was just a defining moment where, everybody, when I saw everybody the fans, everybody was celebrating Kofi. And it was just an amazing moment," stated Tommy Dreamer. [02:52-03:17]

Kofi Kingston's unique and high-flying skillset, along with his dedication to the sport, will surely keep him as one of the top guys on the roster. Despite not having any championship gold at the moment, it's hard to erase The New Day from the title picture just yet.

