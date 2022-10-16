"Miles to go for him" – WWE legend opens up to seeing Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Former WWE superstar Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Rey Mysterio switching brands and moving to SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, Rey approached Triple H with the idea of hanging up his boots. However, the Game convinced the masked luchador to move to the blue brand. The Head of Creative got him a spot in the fatal four-way to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, which he ended up winning.

On the post-SmackDown episode of Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that moving to SmackDown was a great chance for Mysterio to work with a generational talent like Gunther. He detailed that there was still unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio which Rey could turn to later down the line.

"Thankfully we get to see this matchup. Again Rey Mysterio defying the odds. Him and Gunther is going to be off the charts." Tommy continued, "For Rey Mysterio, it's a great change of pace. It's gonna be a great, great match. And like I said, I think it was done for a reason, no so so much for anything else storyline because I still felt there was miles to go for him and his son, and unless The Judgment Day are gonna move to SmackDown." [From 12:00 - 15:17]

Dreamer feels working with Rey Mysterio will help Gunther

During the same conversation, the ECW legend mentioned that this feud would also bring out the best of Gunther. He detailed that the Ring General's matches with Mysterio would be very different than those with Sheamus because they were very contrasting in their styles.

"Yes that match will be great and I agree in your assessment that could be next level for Gunther because he's hanging with an all-time great legend. Nothing against Sheamus, but Sheamus is a way different competitor than Rey Mysterio." [From 17:22 - 17:40]

It is not yet clear when Mysterio will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

